Man rescued from Des Plaines River after crash sends vehicle off bridge

A man was rescued from the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Saturday after he crashed his car into a bridge and careened into the water.

Authorities, including some in a boat, searching the water of the Des Plaines River in Joliet amid a crash investigation on Saturday evening. A man was rescued from the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Saturday after he crashed his car into a bridge and careened into the water.

Joliet police said that around 4:30 p.m. a 33-year-old man was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on West Jefferson Street at a"high rate of speed" when he lost control,Responding police officers and paramedics found the man in the water on the southwest side of the bridge, authorities said. He was thrown a life preserver and officers held onto him until fire department officials entered the water and brought him to safety.

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The 4Runner was located in a search of the river by fire department divers and it was towed from the water, authorities said. Video from the scene showed investigators, including some in a boat, searching the water. A crane that appeared to be being used to pull the car from the water could also be seen on the bridge.