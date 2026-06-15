Man rescued from 15-foot-trench in Wheat Ridge after possibly being stuck for nearly 24 hours

A man was rescued from a 15-foot trench in Wheat Ridge on Saturday night after potentially being stuck in the hole for nearly 24 hours, according to the West Metro Fire department.

West Metro firefighters rescue a man trapped in trench in Wheat Ridge on June 13, 2026. A man was rescued from a 15-foot trench in Wheat Ridge on Saturday night after potentially being stuck in the hole for nearly 24 hours, according to the West Metro Fire department.

A passerby found the man, who was not identified, in a construction zone near North Crossing Drive and Clear Creek Drive. The person then flagged down an RTD driver, who called authorities, according to the agency. Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and discovered the man “stuck in a narrow hole, lying in mud and water,” according to the West Metro Fire Department.

That’s what caught the attention of a passerby Saturday night in Wheat Ridge- and led rescuers to a man trapped at the bottom of a 15-foot trench.

“It’s believed he may have been there for nearly 24 hours, unable to get anyone’s attention,” the agency The man was removed from the hole via a stokes basket and rope system before being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the agency.





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