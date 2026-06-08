Man rescued after seen jumping off Oceanside Pier

A man who witnesses saw jumping off the Oceanside Pier, while fully clothed and carrying a backpack, was rescued from the ocean Sunday afternoon by lifeguards and firefighters, according to authorities.

Oceanside lifeguards saw that the unidentified man was in immediate distress, and initiated a rapid rescue response on the north side of the pier. A man who witnesses saw jumping off the Oceanside Pier, while fully clothed and carrying a backpack, was rescued from the ocean Sunday afternoon by lifeguards and firefighters, according to authorities.

Oceanside lifeguards and the Oceanside Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, saw that the unidentified man was in immediate distress, and initiated a rapid rescue response on the north side of the pier, where he jumped into the water, according to a statement by the OFD.

"The first arriving lifeguard sprinted to the end of the pier and immediately entered the water to reach the victim. After making contact, the lifeguard secured the victim with a rescue buoy, preventing him from slipping beneath the surface and maintaining his flotation while additional rescue resources responded," the statement said.

"At the same time, an Oceanside lifeguard personal watercraft already patrolling the waters north of the pier was redirected to the incident. Working together, lifeguards transferred the victim to the personal watercraft and quickly transported him to shore.

" Upon arrival at the beach, firefighter-paramedics assumed patient care, providing advanced life support treatment and preparing the patient for transport, according to the OFD. The victim was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for evaluation and treatment of the injuries that he sustained during the incident. His condition was not released.





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