Man rescued after being stranded on cliff at SF's Lands End, fire officials say

A hiker stranded at Land's End in San Francisco's Presidio since Friday night is safe after a 7-hour rescue operation.

The San Francisco Fire Department completed a seven-hour technical rescue operation at Dead Man's Point in the Land's End area after an adult became stranded on a cliff, firefighters announced on social media Saturday at around 5:09 a.m. Rescuers initially planned for a helicopter extraction, but dense fog returned as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrived, making an air rescue unsafe, according to the fire department.

As conditions worsened and the cliff perch became increasingly unstable, rescue technicians developed a controlled extraction plan. The victim descended the cliff face in a controlled slide and reached the shoreline, sustaining minor injuries, the SFFD said. Fire department rescue swimmers stationed in the water immediately assisted the victim through heavy surf to a waiting rescue boat, firefighters further noted. Paramedics evaluated and treated the individual before transporting the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One fire department rescue swimmer also sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the operation and was taken to a hospital. Officials said the firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, the SFFD said. The fire department said crews faced steep and unstable terrain, dense fog, limited visibility, heavy brush, and challenging surf conditions throughout the rescue. Copyright 2026 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.

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