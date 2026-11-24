Seth Thomas underwent open-heart surgery to treat severe endocarditis caused by a rare bacteria following a dental crown procedure, highlighting the importance of antibiotic prophylaxis for patients with heart valve history.

Seth Thomas, photographed at his house in Mt. Helix on Nov. 18, is recovering from an infection that required open heart surgery. The chain of events began in early May, when Thomas went to the dentist for a crown.

When the dental office asked about medication allergies, he checked the box for penicillin — a label he had carried since childhood. Thomas had never given the allergy much thought. The original reaction, dating back to when he was about 10 years old, was a stomach ache, he said. Thomas had surgery about 10 years ago to replace a damaged heart valve, that put him in a category of people at higher risk for infection after a dental procedure.

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“It's recommended they receive amoxicillin an hour before the procedure. Because when we manipulate the gums vigorously, like with a dental cleaning like that, they're anticipated to get bacteria from the mouth into the bloodstream,” said George Sakoulas, an infectious disease physician at Sharp Memorial Hospital who treated Thomas.

“He subsequently developed an infection on his heart valve from a bacteria that came from his mouth that unfortunately happened to be the type that was not covered by the plan B antibiotic. ” Sakoulas said. The infection had spread to two of Thomas's heart valves according to Dr. Pratyaksh Srivastava, Thomas's cardiologist at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“This specific bacteria in this case was called Haemophilus influenzae, which is actually a very rare case of endocarditis, which is an infection of heart valves,” Srivastava said. The infection ultimately required open-heart surgery to replace his heart valves. Thomas spent nearly a week in intensive care, three days in a coma and had to learn to walk again.

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“I still have a hard time breathing,” he said. “It's a really slow, long recovery. And I don't know when, if I'll ever be back to normal. ” he said.

“There's things that I've lost that I can't get back. I've lost some clients who haven't been able to work for months. I lost one of my dogs because I wasn't here to take care of her. And so it's horrible,” he said, breaking down as he described what the experience cost him.

Thomas's experience is rare. But it highlights a bigger problem with medication allergies that can stay in a patient's chart for years without being reexamined. Clinicians may choose antibiotics that are less preferred for certain infections. Those drugs can come with different risks or side effects.a penicillin allergy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But fewer than 1% of the overall U.S. population is truly allergic to penicillin. When Sakoulas asked about the original reaction, Thomas described nausea, he said.

“It wasn't even a true allergy,” Sakoulas said. “Not to say you can't prove that he wouldn't have gotten the infection, but … I think it's something for us to be aware of, to really question these allergies. ” Hospitals are increasingly trying to identify patients who may no longer be allergic to penicillin, or who were never truly allergic in the first place.

Infectious disease pharmacist Logan Vasina checks in on 74-year-old Barbara Kambic during a penicillin allergy test at Sharp Memorial Hospital on Nov. 10. At Sharp Memorial Hospital, infectious disease pharmacist Logan Vasina introduced a penicillin-allergy testing protocol about a year ago.

“Up to 80% of patients will lose their hypersensitivity over 10 years,” she said. “These allergies are not passed down to family members. There's no genetic component,” Vasina said. The hospital's protocol involves assessing a patient's history to determine whether they are eligible for the test.

“The amoxicillin oral challenge itself is just giving a low dose of amoxicillin. It's 250 ,” Vasina said.

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“Then monitoring the patient for an hour to see if there's any immediate reaction. ” She said they’re specifically looking for symptoms of anaphylaxis, which would be shortness of breath, tightness in the throat and difficulty breathing. Sharp's program has tested about 15 patients so far, Vasina said, and all have been cleared of their penicillin allergy. Expanding the program requires coordination among pharmacists, doctors and nurses.

The question is whether these evaluations can become a routine part of care, to help prevent an inaccurate allergy label from limiting patients' treatment options.

“Part of the practice of medicine now is we surround ourselves with more data which gives us comfort … and we have to sort of question it,” Sakoulas said. “Especially, you know, a piece of information like this, like an allergy. ” Thomas believes patients need to be more informed about their allergies and doctors need to do more to question those labels and explain the risks. Thomas plans to get the penicillin allergy test.

He hopes other people will reconsider the allergies they have carried in their medical records since childhood, especially before they find themselves in a situation where they cannot speak for themselves.

“If you're in an accident or you're incapacitated and they need to give you some medication or whatnot, it’s worth checking out,” he said. ”To avoid worse things from happening. ” Sakoulas said people who believe they have a penicillin allergy should ask their doctor whether they can be tested to find out if the allergy is still valid.

Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

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