A 26-year-old man was punched in the face and shot in the stomach while walking in the Bronx, and investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

A 26-year-old man was punched in the face and shot in the abdomen while walking along Gerard Avenue in the Bronx on Nov. 14. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, while the suspect ran away heading south on Walton Avenue.

NYPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that left a 26-year-old man hospitalized. According to police, the attack happened around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, in front of 740 Gerard Avenue in Concourse.

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Investigators said the 26-year-old victim was walking down the street when an unidentified man tried to start an argument with him and hit him in the face. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the abdomen before running away southbound on Walton Avenue. EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.