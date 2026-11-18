A man arrested last week on suspicion of raping a woman in Logan Heights pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to alleged attacks on three separate women.

Smith Brown, who faces charges that include forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape and sexual battery, remains in custody without bail following Tuesday's arraignment.

A man arrested last week on suspicion of raping a woman in Logan Heights pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to alleged attacks on three separate women. Kevon Smith Brown, 32, was arrested after it was reported that a man sexually assaulted a woman at around 4 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Logan Avenue. That woman was able to escape from her attacker and call police, the San Diego Police Department said.

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With a description of the suspect's vehicle, Smith Brown was arrested a short time later while he was driving in the area of Imperial Avenue and Trevor Hoffman Way, according to police. While an SDPD news release announcing the arrest referenced only one victim, a criminal complaint filed Tuesday identifies three victims as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and Jane Doe 3.

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The complaint alleges Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were both attacked on Nov. 13, while Jane Doe 3 was attacked in April. Smith Brown, who faces charges that include forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape and sexual battery, remains in custody without bail following Tuesday's arraignment.