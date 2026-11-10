Man pleads not guilty for murder of San Marcos couple found in burning home

A man who allegedly killed a San Marcos couple who were found dead inside their burning home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder, arson and animal cruelty charges.

Luis Alvarado, 33, is accused in the slayings of 73-year-old Michael Austin and Kathryn Austin, 72, whose bodies were found deceased on the second story of their Lacebark Street home on Saturday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.who were found dead inside their burning home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder, arson and animal cruelty charges.

Luis Alvarado, 34, is accused in the slayings of 73-year-old Michael Austin and 72-year-old Kathryn Austin, who were found deceased on the second story of their Lacebark Street home just before midnight on March 28. The couple's dog, Journey, was also killed, according to a GoFundMe page created in support of the victims' family. , was arrested and remains in custody without bail.

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He faces two murder counts, plus special circumstance allegations of committing multiple murders and committing the murders in the commission of arson. If convicted of all counts and allegations, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, should prosecutors pursue capital punishment. Alvarado was initially set to be arraigned in April, but a defense attorney representing him at the hearing declared a doubt regarding his competency to stand trial.

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Criminal proceedings were suspended and Alvarado was examined by psychiatrists in the ensuing months, but last month, a judge ruled Alvarado was competent to stand trial on the charges.