Man Pleads Not Guilty After Accused of Distributing Drug-Laced Gummies to Halloween Trick-or-Treaters

Shawn Michael Foster faces up to 10 years in prison after being accused of handing out psilocybin-laced gummies to children in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood, prompting a police investigation that uncovered additional drugs at his home.

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of handing out psilocybin-laced gummies to children trick-or-treating in Ocean Beach on Halloween pleaded not guilty in court.

Police say about 15 children received the gummies before a parent realized something was wrong. Frank Cary was trick-or-treating with his two children in Ocean Beach when he noticed one piece of candy was unlike the others.

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“It was pretty jarring, pretty shocking at first,” Cary said. “Growing up, you heard about situations like this happening, but at least for me, I’ve never met anyone that this situation has happened to. And so, it was a wild experience. ” San Diego police later served a search warrant at the home where authorities say the gummies were distributed.

Investigators found more than two pounds of cannabis, 25 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials and a drug sales ledger inside the home. Police also said they found mushroom gummies identical to those allegedly handed out to children on Halloween. Deputy District Attorney Lauren Wake called the situation frightening and said it was fortunate no children ingested the gummies.

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“It’s very scary. When I was a child, my parents checked my candy,” Wake said.

“It’s lucky that no one ingested those gummies. ” Police arrested 45-year-old Shawn Michael Foster on gun and drug charges. A judge has ordered that his face not be shown. Outside the courtroom, Foster’s daughter, Devilyn Foster, defended her father and said she does not believe he was responsible for handing out the gummies.

“I’m willing to bet that there are specific people that have it out for him ... There’s many people in that household,” she said.

“He definitely did not put it out there. I know that he didn't put it out there. ” She also said her father had always warned her against using drugs. Foster is scheduled to return to court Nov. 17.

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He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Authorities are asking families who went trick-or-treating in Ocean Beach to check their children’s candy and report anything suspicious to police.