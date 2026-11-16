Man pleads guilty to 2013 assault in Cleveland bar after DNA links him to crime

A man pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a woman in a Cleveland bar in November 2013.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a woman in a Cleveland bar in November 2013. DNA linked Chaning Biaggio Rhodes to the crime earlier this year and he was arrested in April.

Rhodes pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of menacing by stalking. He will be sentenced on Dec. 15. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, on Nov. 24, 2013, the 24-year-old female victim was tailgating before a Cleveland Browns game downtown. The prosecutor’s office said the victim was intoxicated, got separated from her friend, and was then sexually assaulted in a backroom of a bar.

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She realized she was injured and went to a nearby hospital, where a sexual assault kit was collected. The DNA profile was developed from the victim’s sexual assault kit and did not produce any leads in the Combined DNA Index System , according to the release. The DNA profile was indicted in 2021 as “John Doe #177″ to ensure the statute of limitations did not expire.

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Rhodes was later linked to the rape after further investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office, and investigators later obtained Rhodes’s DNA and sent it to the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. The test confirmed that the DNA in the victim’s sexual assault kit matched Rhodes.