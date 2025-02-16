Man Pleads Guilty in Sneaker Convention Killing

Joshua Goy Riak, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated robbery in connection with the 2022 killing of Deliford Knight outside a sneaker convention.

One of three men charged in connection with a killing outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in 2022 pleaded guilty on Wednesday.Joshua Goy Riak, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.Two other men charged in the same killing, Deng Mawat Buk and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, are scheduled to face a joint jury trial beginning Feb. 21.

Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida, convinced the three men to play a card game on Sept. 3, 2022. Salt Lake police said he would travel to conventions to defraud people of money. Riak's plea statement said he lost $3,000 to Knight before an argument ensued that moved from inside the building to onto the street outside. The men were fighting between a parked vehicle and a vehicle that was stuck in traffic when Knight got away. He was backing away from the men when Kug pulled out a handgun and shot him in the street in broad daylight





