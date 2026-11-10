Man out on bail in Bucks County arson case now charged with drug trafficking

A months-long drug investigation in Bucks County led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of 20 guns, a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs.

A months-long drug investigation in Bucks County led to the arrest of a Croydon man and the seizure of 20 guns, a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs, Bensalem police said.

A months-long drug investigation in Bucks County led to the arrest of a Croydon man and the seizure of 20 guns, a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs, Bensalem police said. Charles Vandenberg, 50, was already awaiting trial on arson charges when Bensalem police arrested him following the drug investigation.

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Investigators then searched his home, where they recovered six handguns, nine rifles and five shotguns, along with ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a pound of methamphetamine, numerous pills and other drug paraphernalia. One of the recovered handguns had its serial number removed and was equipped with a drum-style magazine. Vandenberg is accused of being at the center of a drug trafficking operation that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine across Bucks County.owned by the mother of his child, who lived in Bristol.

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The fire spread to the woman's home, which burned to the ground. Vandenberg and two co-defendants were arrested in connection with that case. Vandenberg later posted bail. Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said cases like Vandenberg's are an example of why he enacted a new policy allowing his office the leeway to deny bail to criminal suspects it considers a threat to the public.

"It really ought to be the case, if you're a danger to the community, that you shouldn't be able to buy your way out of trouble," Khan said. Horsch provided feds information about child prostitution, drugs: docs