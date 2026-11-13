Man on electric dirt bike struck, killed in hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Germantown section: Police

Police are looking for a vehicle after a man on an electric dirt bike was fatally struck in Philadelphia's Germantown section early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man on an electric dirt bike was struck and killed early Friday morning in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Germantown section. Now, police are searching for the vehicle and driver involved.

When officers arrived, they found Mcfadden unresponsive on the roadway. Investigators believe the victim was struck beneath a train trestle. His mangled electric motorcycle was found on the wet sidewalk nearby.

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"In addition to electric motorcycle being on location both of the victims sneakers are on the scene so he was hit with such force that he was knocked out of both sneakers," police said. Police say Mcfadden was traveling westbound on Chelten Ave when he was struck by a white/light-colored sedan.35 minutes ago Broken car parts were also found at the scene. Police say those broken parts are white and may be from a Ford.

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"There are some broken car parts on the scene they are white in color possibly belonging to a Ford but at this time the vehicle fled the scene westbound on Chelten, from Baynton," police said. They also noted that the electric motorcycle the victim was riding was not legally permitted on public roads.

"The motorcycle is not street legal it's a small electric motorcycle doesn't have lights does not have turn signals it also does not have a license plate or inspection sticker," police said.35 minutes ago