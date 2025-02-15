Man Offers to Buy Landfill to Retrieve $800 Million Bitcoin

James Howells, a computer science analyst, is offering to purchase a landfill in Great Britain in a desperate attempt to recover a hard drive containing a discarded Bitcoin key worth an estimated $800 million. The hard drive was accidentally thrown away in 2013, and Howells has been battling the Newport City Council ever since to gain access to the landfill. Now, as the city plans to close the landfill permanently, Howells is proposing a radical solution: buy the entire site and excavate the waste himself.

A man is escalating his years-long battle to retrieve a hard drive containing a discarded Bitcoin key valued at approximately $800 million by proposing to purchase a landfill in Great Britain. James Howells has persistently beseeched the Newport City Council in South Wales to grant him access to the vast waste repository to locate the hard drive mistakenly discarded in 2013, according to the New York Times.

'Seems like a better plan for me and the city,' Howells told the newspaper, outlining his vision of clearing the trash and transforming the site into a park or potentially reactivating it as a landfill. 'The landfill gets cleaned. I get to dig for my hard drive.' Howells previously offered to fully finance the excavation process and share 25% of the recovered Bitcoin with the Newport City Council. However, a judge previously ruled that Howells had 'no reasonable grounds' for initiating the claim and that there was 'no realistic prospect' of success if the case progressed to a full trial. Now, as the city is poised to permanently close the landfill, Howells, a computer science analyst, is making this unprecedented offer. In 2013, while cleaning his office, Howells accidentally discarded the hard drive along with other items destined for the dump. A miscommunication with his former partner at the time led to the drive being collected and transported to the landfill, the Times reported. To his misfortune, the hard drive, a backup from an old gaming computer, held the sole copy of his 51-character private key, essential for accessing Bitcoin wallets. In the late 2000s, during cryptocurrency's nascent stage, Howells had mined Bitcoin as a hobbyist. He only realized his error months later, along with the immense value of the Bitcoin wallet. Since then, he has been relentlessly pursuing its recovery. Despite his efforts, the Newport City Council has indicated that the likelihood of Howells recovering the 12-year-old wallet is extremely low. 'This needle is very, very, very valuable — $800 million,' Howells stated. 'which means I’m willing to search every piece of hay in order to find the needle.





