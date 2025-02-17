Man Offers to Buy Landfill to Recover Lost $800 Million Bitcoin

James Howells, a computer science analyst, accidentally discarded a hard drive containing a Bitcoin key worth $800 million in 2013. He is now offering to buy a landfill in Great Britain to recover the drive before it closes.

A man is escalating his years-long quest to retrieve a hard drive containing a discarded Bitcoin key valued at approximately $800 million by proposing to purchase a landfill in Great Britain. James Howells has persistently appealed to the Newport City Council in South Wales to grant him access to the vast amount of waste in order to locate the hard drive, which was inadvertently discarded in 2013, according to the New York Times.

'It seems like a better plan for both me and the city,' Howells stated to the newspaper, envisioning the clearance of the landfill and its transformation into a park or a renewed dumping site. 'The landfill gets cleaned. I get to dig for my hard drive.' He previously offered to fully finance the excavation process and share 25% of the recovered Bitcoin with the Newport City Council. However, a judge ruled that Howells lacked 'reasonable grounds' for his claim and that there was 'no realistic prospect' of success if the case proceeded to a full trial.Now, with the city planning to permanently close the landfill, Howells, a computer science analyst, has devised a new strategy. In 2013, while cleaning his office, he mistakenly discarded the hard drive along with other items destined for the landfill. A miscommunication with his then-partner resulted in the drive being collected and transported to the landfill, as reported by the Times. This hard drive, a backup from an old gaming computer, contained the sole copy of his 51-character private key, essential for accessing Bitcoin wallets. During the cryptocurrency's nascent stages in the late 2000s, Howells had mined Bitcoin as a hobbyist. Months later, he realized his error and the immense value of the Bitcoin wallet – worth millions at the time. He has been relentlessly trying to recover it ever since. Despite his efforts, the Newport City Council maintains that the chances of Howells retrieving the 12-year-old wallet are exceedingly low. 'This needle is very, very, very valuable — $800 million,' Howells asserted. 'which means I’m willing to search every piece of hay in order to find the needle.' FOX Business' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. Read more from FOX Busines





