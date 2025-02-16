Man Offers to Buy Landfill in Quest for $800 Million Bitcoin

James Howells, a computer science analyst, accidentally discarded a hard drive containing his Bitcoin private key in 2013. Now, he's offering to buy a landfill in Great Britain to search for the lost wallet.

A man is intensifying his years-long battle to retrieve a hard drive containing a discarded Bitcoin key estimated to be worth around $800 million. James Howells has made an audacious proposal to purchase a landfill in Great Britain, hoping to locate the wallet before it closes. Howells, from Newport, South Wales, has persistently appealed to the Newport City Council for permission to search the mountain of waste for the hard drive , accidentally discarded in 2013.

\In his latest bid, Howells envisions a win-win scenario, suggesting that he would clear the landfill, possibly transforming the site into a park or reactivating it as a waste disposal facility. 'It seems like a better plan for me and the city,' he told the New York Times, 'The landfill gets cleaned. I get to dig for my hard drive.' He previously offered to fully finance the excavation process and share 25% of the recovered Bitcoin with the Newport City Council. \However, a judge previously ruled that Howells lacked 'reasonable grounds' for his claim and that there was 'no realistic prospect' of success if the case proceeded to trial. The city council, meanwhile, has been planning to permanently close the landfill, adding urgency to Howells's quest. The hard drive, a backup from an old gaming computer, contained the sole copy of Howells's 51-character private key, essential for accessing his Bitcoin wallet. In the early 2000s, when Bitcoin was in its nascent stages, Howells mined it as a hobby. Only months later did he realize his error, acknowledging the immense value of the wallet containing millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. He has been tirelessly seeking its recovery ever since. Despite his efforts, the Newport City Council maintains that the chances of Howells retrieving the 12-year-old wallet are significantly low. 'This needle is very, very, very valuable — $800 million,' Howells stated, 'which means I’m willing to search every piece of hay in order to find the needle.





