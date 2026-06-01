Man of Tomorrow: Superman Sequel Set for 2027 Release with Brainiac Confirmed

Details emerge on the DC Universe's next major film, 'Man of Tomorrow,' featuring a team-up between Superman and Lex Luthor against Brainiac, alongside an expansive cast and a July 2027 release date.

Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming sequel to the 2025 Superman film, is scheduled for release in United States theaters and IMAX on July 9, 2027.

The film will be the fourth installment in the DC Universe (DCU) canon established by James Gunn and Peter Safran. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the central premise involves Superman and Lex Luthor being forced into an uneasy alliance to confront a catastrophic threat. That threat is widely believed to be the iconic DC villain Brainiac, a connection supported by the casting of Lars Eidinger in the role.

The ensemble cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer. Aaron Pierre has been confirmed as John Stewart/Green Lantern.

Additional cast members Adria Arjona, Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, and Sinqua Walls have been announced, though their specific characters have not yet been disclosed. This fourth DCU chapter follows the anticipated releases of Supergirl and Clayface later this year. The preceding Superman film is currently available for streaming on HBO Max





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