Man of Tomorrow is reportedly darker than its predecessor, with Brainiac set for a longer role and a cliffhanger ending, ahead of its July 9, 2027 release.

Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming DC Studios film, is reportedly darker than the previous movie and may set up a longer storyline for its villain Brainiac. The details come from TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez, who discussed the sequel with Drew Taylor and described the film as James Gunn's Empire Strikes Back. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The report focuses on Brainiac, who is played by Lars Eidinger, and on a reported ending that could connect the sequel to a third Superman film. Man of Tomorrow brings David Corenswet back as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and the two enemies must work together against Brainiac.

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Brainiac's Reported Role in Man of Tomorrow

Umberto Gonzalez reportedly said that Brainiac is not going to be a one-off villain, even though he appears in Man of Tomorrow. This suggests the character's story may continue beyond the film.

The report does not confirm whether Brainiac survives the movie or explain how he could return. Still, his reported long-term role could link Man of Tomorrow to future DCU stories, and the report leaves those connections open.

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Reported Ending and Superman 3 Questions

Man of Tomorrow reportedly ends on a cliffhanger that leads into Superman 3, according to Gonzalez. He also cautioned that the reported ending might not remain true by the time the film comes out.

Gonzalez then questioned whether Skydance would allow James Gunn to finish his planned Superman story. The report does not confirm that a third film has been approved, so the sequel's connection to Superman 3 remains a reported plan rather than an announced project.

Justice League Speculation and the DCU Future

Gonzalez suggested that James Gunn's plans may have been building toward a Justice League project, but he was unsure whether that was the project Gunn had in mind. His comments leave the larger direction of the DC Universe unclear.

Other coverage in the same feed notes that the DCU has suffered a major shakeup after James Gunn's exit from DC Studios, although the post-Gunn era reportedly has big plans. A separate new report indicates that DC Studios' Clayface may not have performed as well at the box office as anticipated.