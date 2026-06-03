Man of Tomorrow: New Set Videos Reveal Lex vs Superman Face-Off

The Man of Tomorrow film is currently filming on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, and new set videos have revealed a face-off between Lex Luthor and Superman. Fans have been piecing together the various shots that Gunn has been capturing, and it's clear that the scene depicts an altercation between the Man of Steel and a power-armed-up Lex. The new footage shows Superman punching someone as a crowd cheers him on, and it's easy to imagine why onlookers would cheer Superman - given where the prior Superman film left Lex.

The Man of Tomorrow film is currently filming on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, and despite security's best efforts to keep lookie-loos from seeing anything too revealing, fans have already caught the David Corenswet 's big blue boy scout hovering over the city streets.

As a result of the leaks and fan footage, it's understandable that Gunn would want to get an official photo out before fans picked-apart set footage. Viewers who have attended both nights of filming are beginning to piece together the various shots that Gunn has been capturing. Earlier, fans speculated that Superman might have been fighting Brainiac in the scene - based on footage of a seemingly villainous character knocking civilians away.

However, the new footage makes it pretty clear that the scene depicts an altercation between the Man of Steel and a power-armed-up Lex - considering that Corenswet is shown standing near a spot that prior video showed Luthor crashing. Watchers also describe Superman as punching someone - as a crowd cheers him on.

Considering where the prior Superman film left Lex - as a pariah that has been shunned by the public after nearly destroying Metropolis and the world, it's easy to imagine why onlookers would cheer Superman - and even feel comfortable standing nearby as the pair battled. This would also explain what was happening in the scene where an imposing figure pushes back a group of civilians.

Given that Luthor is just a man, it's easy to imagine everyday people taking matters into their own hands to express their anger - especially if they don't know the power in that armor - especially if Superman is nearby. On the contrary, would fans run up to Brainiac, a glowing purple alien life form with tentacles? It's certainly possible the sequence plays out differently in the final film.

Even if Lex is fighting Superman, he - or his suit - could be controlled by Brainiac - or these shots could depict a team-up between the Lex and Superman that, given we're analyzing separate shots, just happens to look like they're fighting each other. Either way, there's no chance that Man of Tomorrow does not contain a Luthor V Superman face-off - so, until proven otherwise, the most likely scenario is the most obvious





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