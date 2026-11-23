Rochester, N.Y. — A 70-year-old man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of raping a child under age 11, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. Rochester, N.Y. — A 70-year-old man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of raping a child under age 11, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Henry Johnson sexually abused the child between July 1 and Aug. 17, 2020. The victim reported the crime to a therapist in August 2025. An investigation by Rochester police and the DA's office led to the unsealing of a grand jury indictment Nov. 24, 2025 charging Johnson with rape, sexual abuse and criminal sexual act.

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A jury found Johnson guilty Tuesday on four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, according to the DA's office. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

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"These kinds of cases are delicate," Assistant District Attorney Kristina Hinkley said in a statement. "We’re trying to balance holding the defendant accountable, while respecting the victim’s safety and privacy. We were able to navigate those challenges, using the victim’s testimony and other evidence to ensure Henry Johnson will be punished for his crimes. I hope this conviction offers the victim and their family an important step forward in their healing. "