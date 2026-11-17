Captain Cautious America, 34, born Mark Anderson, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old Khanh Dinh in Peoria, Illinois. He also faces charges in Tazewell County including aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

A man legally named Captain Cautious America, who was born Mark Anderson, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 63-year-old man in Peoria, Illinois, authorities said Monday.

America, 34, changed his name in 2018 in hopes of running for office and standing out on the ballot, according to reports. The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office announced the first-degree murder charge against America in connection with the death of Khanh Dinh. Dinh was found dead last Friday by Peoria police during a welfare check in the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road. A preliminary autopsy indicated Dinh died from blunt-force head trauma.

Also read Fall 2024 Arts Preview: Doja Cat, Philip Glass, Paul Thomas Anderson, Tiago Rodrigues, and Robert Altman

How The Killer Demanded Money And Claimed Death

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Khanh Dinh. According to prosecutors, Dinh's girlfriend was giving America a ride when he allegedly claimed her boyfriend, whom he worked with, was dead. He then handed her a note demanding all of her money, the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said. The woman was able to escape the vehicle and contacted police in Tazewell County, about 25 miles from Peoria, to report the crime.

Advertisement

Tazewell officers later found America and took him into custody. The note he handed the woman was also recovered. Dinh's girlfriend knew America because he worked with her boyfriend, according to the state's attorney's office. The woman told police she was giving him a ride when he handed her the note stating her boyfriend was dead and demanding all her money.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge in Peoria County, America was also charged on Monday with aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint in Tazewell County. It is unclear if the charges are connected to the killing. The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office announced the charges on Monday. The Tazewell County charges were also filed as of Monday, according to prosecutors.

Details Of Additional Charges In Tazewell County

Court information shows America faces the additional charges in Tazewell County. The relationship between the Tazewell County charges and the Peoria killing remains unclear. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521. The investigation is ongoing.

America remains in custody. The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office is handling the first-degree murder charge, while the Tazewell County charges are separate. The case began when Dinh's girlfriend contacted Tazewell County police about the crime. She reported that America handed her a note saying her boyfriend was dead and demanding all her money.

Advertisement

Tazewell officers later found America and took him into custody. The note was recovered as evidence. Peoria police found Dinh dead during a welfare check at his home in the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road. A preliminary autopsy indicated blunt-force head trauma as the cause of death.

Background On The Suspect Changing His Name

The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said America, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of the 63-year-old man last Friday. America changed his name in 2018 in hopes of running for office and standing out on the ballot, according to the New York Post. He was born Mark Anderson.

Prosecutors said the woman was able to escape the vehicle and call police, who went to Dinh's home where they found him dead from suspected blunt-force head trauma. The charges against America include first-degree murder in Peoria County, plus aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint in Tazewell County as of Monday, according to prosecutors.