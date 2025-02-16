Man Missing After Boat Capsizes in Blakely River

Authorities are actively searching for a missing man in Spanish Fort, Alabama, following a boat capsizing incident in the Blakely River. Two others on board, a man and his 2-year-old son, survived by swimming to shore using the overturned boat as a flotation device.

Authorities are intensifying their search for a missing man from Spanish Fort , Alabama , after his boat capsized in the Blakely River on Saturday night. The incident took place approximately half a mile north of the Causeway, shortly after the boat launched around 6 p.m. Two other individuals on board, a man and his 2-year-old son, managed to reach the shore safely. They swam in 64-degree water, utilizing the overturned boat as a flotation device.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber explained that the boat encountered motor difficulties prior to capsizing. 'While they were working on the engine, the boat capsized,' Barber said. 'All three individuals ended up in the water. The 2-year-old and the 2-year-old's father were able to get to the boat and use it as a flotation device. Their friend, an adult male, at some point went missing in the water. The 2-year-old and the father were able to make it back to shore swimming with the boat as a flotation device and reached the Causeway where they waved down help.'Nearly a dozen local and state agencies are participating in the search effort, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) leading the operation. The 2-year-old was transported to the hospital. Barber reported that the child's core body temperature was low upon first responders' arrival, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Search crews had to suspend their efforts last night due to adverse weather conditions but resumed at daybreak this morning





