Man Made Lasagna for 12 Guests and None of Them Showed. The Internet Had His Back

“Never again. Absolutely never again,” said the host, Oliver Ybarra.

“Never again. Absolutely never again. ”The post went viral, and people in the comments came to his defense, with some sharing similar unfortunate situations they’ve been in.one person.

“Thats a d--- move. Im so sorry to hear this happened to you. ”someone else.

“I would send a group chat to all 12 so that they can have full transparency. ”another.

“My husband and I went to a New Year’s Eve party one year. We arrived at about 10:30. No cars parked in front of their house, and they had invited quite a few people. As it turned out, we were the only two people to show up.

The others either did not bother to let them know they were not coming, or said they were coming and didn’t show up. It still makes me mad for them to think about it to this day. ”someone else.

“I was devastated. ”one more.

“She rented a HUGE space. Hired me and my bestfriend to cater. And not a soul showed up beside me and my bestfriend. We made jokes while taking down the decorations and packing up the car, to keep her from crying.

Went home played music, laughed and ate. I think about that day often. ” Ybarra moved to Little Rock from San Diego for a relationship that “fell apart,” he says, so these dinner parties, which he throws semi-regularly, are a way to connect with people in his new city.

“Meeting people here is kind of hard,” Ybarra tells TODAY.com. “It’s weird, because unless you’re going to a church thing, which I’m not really interested in, it’s bars, restaurants and neighbors or whatever. That’s how I’ve met most of these people. ”Two people showed up about two hours late, he says, and after they got slightly wine-drunk together, someone suggested they go to one of the bars.

“Lo and behold, guess where everyone was,” Ybarra says. Most of the flakes were there, some after canceling because they said they were sick.

“I just said hi to them, and they looked at me like I was a ghost. ” Will he be throwing another one of his dinner parties? Ybarra says he won’t be hanging up his apron just yet — he might just need to find new guests.

“I would love to do it again because I love cooking and I love making food for people that I care about,” he says. “This was one of those situations where it’s like, ‘Well, s---, maybe I’m picking the wrong people. ’”





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