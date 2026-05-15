Man left fighting for life after stabbing in Stafford, near golf club

A man in his 60s was left fighting for his life after being stabbed by a stranger in Stafford, near a golf course in Castlefields. The victim was assaulted by a man in his 20s with a knife, and he remains in critical condition. Police have launched a manhunt for the knifeman and are doing all they can to identify and apprehend him. Anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage is urged to come forward. The golf club has closed as the police investigate the incident.

A man has been left fighting for his life after being stabbed by a stranger in an unprovoked attack near a golf course in Stafford.

The 60s-year-old victim was assaulted by a man in his 20s with a knife near his home, and he remains in critical condition after being rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have launched a manhunt for the knifeman and are doing all they can to identify and apprehend him, and anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage is urged to contact police or use the live chat option on the force's website to provide information. The golf club has closed as the police investigate the incident





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Crime Stabbed Assault Victim Police Golf Course Knifeman Castlefields Newport Road Stafford Castle Staffordshire Police West Midlands Ambulance Service RAF Cosford Live Chat Option Castlefields Golf And Leisure

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