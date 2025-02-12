Man Killed, Woman Injured in Shooting Involving Phoenix Police in Gilbert

A fatal shooting involving Phoenix police in Gilbert has left one man dead and another person injured. The incident occurred during an attempted vehicle stop after a prior report of aggravated assault.

A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting involving Phoenix police officers in Gilbert early Wednesday morning. Officials say the incident occurred around midnight near Williams Field and Higley roads, where officers were conducting an investigation. Phoenix police initially received a call around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a man who was allegedly forcing a woman into a truck near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10.

Officers investigated the aggravated assault claims and eventually located the truck in Gilbert. Around midnight, officers attempted to apprehend the vehicle, and a shooting involving officers took place shortly after. Both a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. It remains unclear whether the injuries sustained were caused by gunfire from the officers. Police report that the man later died from his injuries. The woman is currently hospitalized. Both Gilbert and Phoenix police departments are involved in separate aspects of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed anything related to this investigation is urged to contact the police. ABC15 will continue to provide updates as this story develops





