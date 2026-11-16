Man Killed, Woman Injured in Bronx Double Stabbing Outside Convenience Store

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 24-year-old woman was wounded outside a Bronx convenience store on Webster Avenue in Belmont, police said.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Bronx double stabbing outside a convenience store on Sunday evening, police said. The 25-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, and the 24-year-old woman was jabbed in the leg outside 2268 Webster Avenue in Belmont at 6:40 p.m. The man was pronounced dead, according to authorities, while the woman was reported to be in stable condition.

The incident unfolded on a busy commercial block in the Belmont section of the Bronx, where police later set up a perimeter. The Bronx double stabbing left one person dead and another hospitalized, and it has drawn attention to the safety of a corner that residents describe as a regular gathering spot.

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Details of the Stabbing and the Crime Scene

The fatal wound was inflicted on the 25-year-old man in the abdomen, while the 24-year-old woman was struck in the left leg. Authorities described the attack as a double stabbing, meaning both victims were hurt in the same incident in front of the same store.

Photographs from the scene show the sidewalk in front of the convenience store blocked off by police tape. Officers were seen working the area as investigators examined the ground outside the business, which sits directly on Webster Avenue in Belmont.

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Police also investigated a second location that appeared to be connected to the fatal stabbing. Images from that site show an apartment building lobby strewn with blood, with an officer standing outside the building. Nearby, investigators were seen documenting bloody rags, abandoned shoes and discarded medical equipment, items that were apparently linked to the stabbing.

Witness Reaction and Neighborhood Concerns

A woman who spoke at the scene said she knows several people in the area and that the block usually has a good atmosphere. She added that she is able to come outside with herself and her children without concern, a comment that stood in contrast to the violence that unfolded on the same sidewalk that evening.

The presence of an officer in front of the apartment building, and the visible evidence left behind at the second location, meant that residents passing by could see the scope of the police response. The reporting does not indicate whether any residents were in the lobby or building at the time of the violence.

A Second Violent Incident in the Same Borough

The violence came a day after Carmen Nunez, 75, was inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday night, police said. The available account does not describe what happened to Carmen Nunez, nor does it state whether her case is connected to the Sunday evening stabbing on Webster Avenue.

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Because the two events occurred within roughly 24 hours in the same borough, the timing may draw attention from residents and local officials. However, police have not, in the reporting provided, publicly linked the Saturday incident to the Belmont stabbing.

What Is Known and What Remains Unconfirmed

As of the reporting, the confirmed facts are that the 25-year-old man died after being stabbed in the abdomen, and the 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the left leg and was in stable condition. Both wounds were inflicted outside 2268 Webster Avenue in Belmont at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The reporting does not name a suspect, describe an arrest, or state a motive for the attack. Readers should watch for official updates from police on the identities of the victims, any charges, and whether the Saturday night incident involving Carmen Nunez is related to the Belmont stabbing.