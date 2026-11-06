Man killed while trying to break up couple's fight, suspect arrested

A 23-year-old man is in jail after police say he shot a bystander who tried to break up a fight between him and his girlfriend.

23-year old Isaiah Brazil is charged with murder in the Oct. 30 shooting death of 28-year-old Samarius Johnson. Police say Johnson tried to intervene in an argument between Brazil and a woman at a Dallas apartment complex.

A 23-year-old man is in jail after police say he shot a bystander who tried to break up a fight between him and his girlfriend. Dallas police arrested Isaiah Brazil on Tuesday and charged him with murder in the death of 28-year-old Samarius Johnson. Officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at The Anderson Apartments in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street.

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According to an arrest affidavit, a witness asked a woman, identified as Janya Wesley, to take them to get food. Wesley went to her apartment, where Brazil allegedly began assaulting her. Wesley told detectives she and Brazil had been dating for about a month. Johnson went up the stairs to Wesley's apartment to confront Brazil about the fight.

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A short time later, the apartment door opened. As Johnson walked up the stairs to the door, Brazil stepped outside with a handgun and shot him multiple times, officials said. Witnesses initially only knew the suspect as "Zay.

" Detectives used a phone number provided by Wesley to track down a TextNow account with the username "zaymoney," which was linked to an email address containing the suspect's full name. An anonymous caller later told detectives the suspect graduated from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in 2022 and provided names of his family members.