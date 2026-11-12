Man killed in fiery two-car crash that shut down eastbound LIE in Brentwood

A man was killed in a fiery two-car crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood early Wednesday.

A man was killed and another driver suffered minor injuries after a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood on Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

According to police, Javier Ramirez, 38, was driving a 2022 Jeep eastbound on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 55 when the vehicle struck a guardrail on the right shoulder and overturned. Police said the overturned Jeep was then struck by a 2020 Subaru driven by Michael Dechiaro, 41. The impact caused the Jeep to catch fire. Ramirez was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

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Dechiaro was transported to the same hospital and treated for minor injuries. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below.

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