Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting Captured on Camera

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot while parking his car outside his home in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras, showing a suspect waiting in a stairwell before opening fire on the victim's vehicle.

A man was shot and killed while parking his car outside of his home on Thursday night, officials in Montgomery County said. The entire incident was captured on camera, occurring just before 9 p.m. on February 13th on the 800 block of George Street in Norristown, police reported. According to officials, a suspect was seen on video walking to the area and waiting inside a stairwell for approximately five minutes before 27-year-old Cesar Flores-Diaz pulled up in a Volkswagen CC.

The suspect ran across the street to the driver's side window of Flores-Diaz's car and fired multiple shots, police explained. The individual then fled northbound on George Street.When officers arrived at the scene, they found Flores-Diaz deceased with several gunshot wounds to his head, police said. His vehicle's engine was still running, and the headlights were on. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci stated in a joint press release that they are actively searching for the suspect. The suspect was last observed carrying a distinctive blue-colored backpack and is described as having a peculiar manner of walking.Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify the person involved is urged to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 immediately





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOMICIDE SHOOTING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SUSPECT MONTGOMERY COUNTY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One man killed, another man wounded after road rage shooting in West HoustonOne man was killed, and another man was wounded after a road rage shooting in West Houston.

Read more »

San Jose Police Investigate Shooting Incident Near Farm Drive and Dow DriveA shooting incident in San Jose left one person with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to a 911 call about an alleged intruder and seized a gun cache. Authorities have closed Farm Drive for an extended period and are urging the public to avoid the area.

Read more »

Auburn Police Arrest Man in Fatal 2024 Drive-By ShootingA 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that tragically killed an innocent bystander in Auburn, Washington, in 2024.

Read more »

Auburn Man Arrested in Fatal Drive-by Shooting from 2024Francisco Gallegos-Barbosa has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a fatal shooting in Auburn, Washington, that occurred in September 2024.

Read more »

17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Cedar City roadwayA 17-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting when an unknown individual pulled alongside her vehicle and opened fire on an Iron County roadway.Iron Coun

Read more »

7-Year-Old Boy Killed in Jacksonville Drive-By ShootingA seven-year-old boy was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's Westside. The victim's mother pleaded for information and justice.

Read more »