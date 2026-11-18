A 26-year-old man, identified as Carter Hall, was killed after being struck by a train in Oswego on Tuesday. The incident prompted a significant police response and led to an investigation with aerial footage released by authorities.

Sky 5 flew over Aerial scene after pedestrian was struck by train in Oswego on Tuesday according to police. A person was struck and killed by a train in a far southwest suburb, prompting a"significant" police presence in the area, authorities said.

Around 1:43 p.m., Oswego police and officers with the Kendall County Sheriff responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Bailey Road in Bristol Township after a person was struck by a train. With the assistance of the Oswego Police Department, authorities located a man who had been hit by a train nearby. He was identified by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Carter Hall of Montgomery.

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The coroner's office said MHall sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries, which were consistent with being struck by a train. Following the incident, aerial video of the scene showed the train blocking a track crossing while the investigation ensued. https://www.facebook.com/kendallcountysheriffsoffice/posts/pfbid04pNHN6fk2t3ZwkCtvouG7wVC9FS7DdChV77BLJGSPvnBbcc18dYJLRWg4EuuppC5lLocal