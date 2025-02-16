Man Jailed for Life for Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter

Scott Jeff was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter, Isabella Jonas-Wheildon. Her mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the child's death. The court heard that Isabella sustained severe injuries, consistent with being kicked or stamped on, leading to her death.

A 2-year-old girl was discovered dead in a stroller in Ipswich , England , days after she was allegedly murdered. Scott Jeff, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years for the murder of Isabella Jonas-Wheildon. Her mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 24, received a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the child's death. Gleason-Mitchell was acquitted of murder but pleaded guilty to allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

Jeff was also found guilty of two counts of child cruelty.\Isabella's body was found on June 30, 2023, in a stroller. It is believed she died on June 26. The couple, Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell, fled Ipswich after the incident and were arrested on July 1. A post-mortem examination revealed that Isabella sustained severe injuries, including fractures to her wrists and pelvis, consistent with being kicked or stamped on. A bone marrow embolism and skeletal trauma were determined as the cause of death. A world-leading bone expert testified that Isabella's injuries were the worst he had seen in his 40-year career.\The prosecution argued that Isabella's injuries occurred after Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell began their relationship in May 2023. They had left Bedfordshire on June 1, claiming to be fleeing domestic abuse, a claim later admitted to be false. They moved to Ipswich on June 19. During their time in Ipswich, CCTV footage showed the pair frequently leaving Isabella alone in the flat. On June 26, Jeff was seen on CCTV with his arm in a makeshift sling, which Gleason-Mitchell claimed was due to him hitting Isabella during the fatal attack. Later that evening, Isabella began having difficulty breathing and the couple claimed they attempted CPR. Gleason-Mitchell stated that Isabella died at 11:37 p.m. In the days following Isabella's death, the couple continued their daily activities, pushing her body around in a stroller. Gleason-Mitchell eventually confided in a friend, who alerted police. Officers discovered Isabella's body in the stroller on June 30. During the trial, Gleason-Mitchell admitted witnessing Jeff assault Isabella and failing to intervene. Jeff denied assaulting Isabella, claiming he was unaware of how she sustained her injuries. The jury found Jeff guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict. The judge described Jeff's actions as 'monstrous' and called Gleason-Mitchell 'weak and spineless' for failing to protect her daughter





