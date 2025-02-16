Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 2-Year-Old Girl Found in Stroller

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 2-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a stroller days after she died. The mother was sentenced to 10 years for allowing the child's death.

A 2-year-old girl named Isabella Jonas-Wheildon was found dead in a stroller in Ipswich , England , days after her murder. Scott Jeff, the 24-year-old man convicted of her murder, received a life sentence with a minimum term of 26 years. Isabella's mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, also 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

The court heard that Isabella suffered severe injuries, including fractures to her wrists and pelvis, consistent with being kicked or stamped on. A bone marrow embolism and skeletal trauma were determined as the cause of death. A world-leading bone expert testified that Isabella's injuries were the worst he had seen in his 40-year career. The prosecution argued that Isabella's injuries occurred after Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell began their relationship in May 2023. The couple had left Bedfordshire on June 1, claiming to be fleeing domestic abuse, a claim later admitted to be false. They moved to Ipswich on June 19. During their time in Ipswich, CCTV footage showed the pair frequently leaving Isabella alone in the flat. On June 26, Jeff was seen on CCTV with his arm in a makeshift sling, which Gleason-Mitchell claimed was due to him hitting Isabella during the fatal attack. Later that evening, Isabella began having difficulty breathing and the couple claimed they attempted CPR. Gleason-Mitchell stated that Isabella died at 11:37 p.m. In the days following Isabella's death, the couple continued their daily activities, pushing her body around in a stroller. Gleason-Mitchell eventually confided in a friend, who alerted police. Officers discovered Isabella's body in the stroller on June 30. During the trial, Gleason-Mitchell admitted witnessing Jeff assault Isabella and failing to intervene. Jeff denied assaulting Isabella, claiming he was unaware of how she sustained her injuries. The jury found Jeff guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict





News4SA / 🏆 251. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Child Abuse Stroller Ipswich England

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21-year-old man jailed on murder charges in Mobile quadruple shootingDaniel Cunningham turned himself in to the Mobile County Metro Jail on Friday, police said.

Read more »

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Lancaster High StudentCedric Wright was found guilty of murdering Ikea Hood, a Lancaster High School student and member of the Tigerette drill team. Wright claimed the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors presented evidence suggesting he intentionally killed Hood.

Read more »

India Doctor Murder: Man Sentenced to LifeA court in India has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life in prison for the rape and murder of a junior doctor. The case sparked nationwide outrage and protests.

Read more »

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2022 Double Murder in HarrisburgJeremy Bailey has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two people in Harrisburg in April 2022. Bailey tried to shoot his intended target, Quattlebaum, at a chicken restaurant, but accidentally killed an innocent bystander, Sanchez. He then fatally shot Quattlebaum during the chase. Bailey was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a former felon.

Read more »

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Bradley police sergeant Marlene RittmanicDarius Sullivan was convicted of all charges last September for shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 44, and leaving her partner critically injured.

Read more »

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Witness Outside Alabama CourthouseJosephus Boone was convicted of capital murder for killing Kelvin Cooley, who had just testified against Boone's brother in a separate attempted murder trial. The shooting happened outside the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Read more »