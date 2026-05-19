Man Jailed for Life After Murdering Male Model While Dressed as Clown

Matabiswana carried out a 'vicious attack' on a male model while dressed in a clown costume at a Halloween party, causing him catastrophic injuries and resulting in his death.

A man who killed a male model in a 'vicious attack' while dressed as a clown at a Halloween party has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Bhekisani Matabiswana, 27, brutally assaulted 36-year-old Luke Harden as he lay 'defenceless' on the ground in Stacksteads, Lancashire, on November 1, 2025. The two men had attended the same fancy dress event at Rosemount Working Men's Club earlier that evening to celebrate Halloween. But after leaving the party shortly before midnight, Matabiswana and Mr Harden became embroiled in an altercation on Newchurch Road.

Matabiswana, still clad in his clown outfit, punched and kicked his victim causing him catastrophic injuries to the head and neck. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where Mr Harden was sadly pronounced dead at 1.17am. Matabiswana falsely told police officers that he had merely stumbled across Mr Harden laying on the ground and that he used the victim's phone to call an ambulance. He claimed to have tried to save the model by performing CPR.

Bhekisani Matbiswana (pictured) has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16-and-a-half years after attacking a male model while dressed as a clown after a Halloween party





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Homicide Halloween Party Fancy Dress Event Clown Costume Attacked Punch Kicked Emergency Services CPR Police Bodycam Footage Murder Victim

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