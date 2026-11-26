Nottingham Crown Court sentences a 32-year-old man to 12 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his sleeping partner and sharing videos of the abuse.

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court for repeatedly sexually abusing his long-term partner while she was unconscious. The defendant committed these offences between February of last year and March of this year, exploiting the victim's trust by administering sleeping pills to ensure she remained asleep during the assaults.

The Mechanism of Abuse and Arrest

The court heard that the man encouraged his victim to take sleeping tablets, often mixing them with wine, claiming they were necessary for her to wake up on time for work. Judge Mark Watson stated that the defendant induced her to take these substances specifically so she would sleep heavily, thereby creating the opportunity to assault her without resistance. The abuse involved penetrating her and performing sexual acts while she was in her underwear and appeared completely unresponsive.

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The criminal scheme unraveled when the defendant shared five videos of the abuse with a sex worker identified as 'EK'. Instead of remaining silent, EK displayed remarkable presence of mind by using a secondary device to record the incoming messages, even when they were set to disappear. She then forwarded this evidence to the police, who subsequently arrested the man at his home and discovered three additional recordings on his mobile phone.

Stakeholder Positions and Court Proceedings

Prosecutor Laura Hocknall detailed how the victim had previously suspected she was being abused after waking up to find she was not wearing underwear. Upon learning of her partner's arrest and the nature of the evidence, she confirmed her suspicions, stating to police that she knew the abuse was happening. The court also heard that the couple had previously argued after the defendant shared intimate, non-consensual videos of her on the online forum Reddit.

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During police interviews, the defendant denied that the sexual assaults occurred, claiming that his conversations with the sex worker were merely a drunk fantasy. However, Judge Mark Watson rejected this defense, noting that the defendant had described his depraved actions as normal male behavior. The judge drew a clear inference that the defendant had deliberately encouraged the use of sleeping tablets to facilitate the crimes.

Impact on Victim and Sentencing Factors

The victim provided a harrowing statement describing the profound and devastating effect the crimes had on her life. She reported that her sense of safety was completely destroyed, noting that her bedroom, once a safe space, now feels terrifying. She expressed feelings of being exposed, humiliated, and powerless, fearing that the abuse may have been live-streamed or shared with others beyond the videos she knew about.

In addition to the sexual offenses, the defendant pleaded guilty to sharing intimate videos and possession of cannabis. The charges included six counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault. Judge Mark Watson emphasized the breach of trust inherent in the relationship, stating that the defendant had abused the victim's vulnerability for months while she slept next to him.

Consequences and Future Implications

While the victim struggles to rebuild her life, the court was informed that the defendant is now expecting a baby with a new partner. Despite this personal development, the legal consequences for his past actions remain severe. The 12-year prison term reflects the gravity of the offenses, which have left the victim feeling violated and deeply betrayed.

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The case highlights the devastating psychological impact of non-consensual video sharing and sexual assault. The victim's cooperation in preserving the digital evidence was critical in bringing the defendant to justice. As the defendant begins his sentence, the victim is left to cope with the trauma of knowing her intimate moments were stolen and shared without her consent.