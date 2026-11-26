A 32-year-old man received a 12-year prison sentence after Nottingham Crown Court heard he drugged and sexually abused his sleeping partner, with the crime uncovered by a sex worker who reported him to police.

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing his long-term partner while she was unconscious. The offenses occurred between February last year and March this year, with the defendant leveraging sleeping pills administered by his victim to facilitate the assaults.

Court Sentencing and Core Offenses

Nottingham Crown Court heard the defendant was sentenced by Judge Mark Watson for six counts of assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, one count of sharing intimate videos, and possession of cannabis. The judge emphasized that the defendant abused the trust inherent in their relationship by committing these acts while the victim slept next to him.

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Judge Mark Watson noted that the defendant encouraged the victim to take sleeping tablets, often mixing them with wine, to ensure she would sleep heavily. This allowed him to perform sexual acts on her without her knowledge or consent, a pattern the court found to be predatory and calculated rather than opportunistic.

The Sex Worker Who Exposed the Crime

The investigation began earlier this year when a sex worker, referred to in court as EK, reported a client to the police for sending explicit material. The client confessed to a kink involving sexually abusing his girlfriend while she was asleep and shared five videos and photos with EK via WhatsApp.

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EK displayed remarkable presence of mind by using a second phone to record the messages, including those sent as disappearing images, before forwarding them to law enforcement. The recorded media ranged from four seconds to just over two minutes in length, depicting the victim appearing asleep or unresponsive on a bed.

In two of the videos, the victim's underwear was adjusted to expose her genitalia. In the remaining three clips, the defendant was seen actively performing sexual acts on her. Police were able to positively identify the man from the footage and subsequently arrested him at his home.

Victim Impact and Psychological Harm

The victim provided a harrowing statement describing the profound and devastating effect the crimes had on her life. She stated that the future she believed she was building no longer existed, and that the trust she placed in her partner was completely shattered.

She told the court she now feels violated, vulnerable, and deeply betrayed. The realization that she was being drugged and assaulted in her own bedroom, which she once considered a safe place, has left her feeling exposed, humiliated, and completely powerless.

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The victim also expressed fear that the abuse may have been live-streamed or that other recordings were uploaded to the internet, adding to her sense of helplessness. Prior to the arrests, she had suspected something was wrong after waking up without her underwear, but she did not know the true extent of the exploitation until police informed her of her partner's arrest.

Defendant Claims and Future Implications

During police interviews, the defendant initially denied the sexual assaults occurred, claiming he was drunk when speaking to the sex worker and that his comments were merely a fantasy. He also offered explanations for his presence over the victim while she slept, which the court rejected.

Judge Mark Watson criticized the defendant's attempt to justify his actions as normal male behavior, describing the offending as depraved. The court was also told that the couple had previously argued after the defendant uploaded intimate videos of the victim to the online forum Reddit without her consent.

The defendant cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, who continues to suffer from the psychological trauma of the events. Despite his sentencing, the judge noted that the defendant is now expecting a baby with a new partner, a fact presented during the proceedings.