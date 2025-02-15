Man Indicted for Murder of Missing Warrensville Heights Woman

A 21-year-old man has been indicted for the murder of Michelle Arnold, a 23-year-old woman who went missing from Warrensville Heights in October 2023. Arnold's remains were found in East Cleveland after an anonymous tip led police to the location. The investigation involved a house fire in East Cleveland where Arnold's blood was found and the search of a vehicle owned by Littlejohn's mother.

CLEVELAND , Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday the indictment of a 21-year-old man for the murder of 23-year-old Michelle Arnold. Arnold was a Warrensville Heights woman missing for months before the sheriff’s office found her remains. According to a release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, a grand jury indicted Joseph Littlejohn for the homicide. Arnold was reported missing on October 6, 2023.

She was last seen near Banbury Apartments in Warrensville Heights. On February 9, 2024, Littlejohn’s house in East Cleveland burned down. Police found Arnold’s blood in the remains of the home’s basement. Police then found Arnold’s remains after an anonymous tip led them to the intersection of Strathmore Avenue and Hayden Avenue in East Cleveland.On November 22, 2024, police searched Littlejohn’s mother’s vehicle, which had been sold to a buyer in Huron. Police believed the vehicle transported Arnold’s body. Littlejohn faces charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse, and having weapons under disability





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MURDER MISSING PERSON CLEVELAND OHIO WARENSVILLE HEIGHTS JOSEPH LITTLEJOHN MICHELLE ARNOLD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nurse facing charges after elderly resident found dead outside Warrensville Heights rehabilitation facilityAlvera Mary Meuti, 84, was found dead on Christmas Eve.

Read more »

St. Edward Rallies for Dramatic Victory over Warrensville HeightsSt. Edward overcame a 13-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Warrensville Heights in a thrilling come-from-behind victory at the Chet Mason Invitational.

Read more »

Learn to Swim Program Expands to Include Warrensville Heights StudentsA Learn to Swim program, offered by the Cuyahoga County Fresh Water Institute, Aqua Missions, and Cleveland State University, is expanding to include fourth-grade students from Warrensville Heights. The program, which already serves Cleveland Metropolitan School District students, will provide free water safety education and basic swim lessons to fourth graders in both districts. The expansion aims to address the high number of non-swimmers in Warrensville Heights and promote water safety in Northeast Ohio.

Read more »

DNA Evidence Links East Cleveland Man to Death of Missing Maple Heights WomanJoseph Littlejohn, 21, has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in connection with the death of Michelle Arnold, 23. Arnold went missing in October 2023, and her remains were found buried in a backyard in June 2024. DNA evidence linked Littlejohn to the crime scene and Arnold's body.

Read more »

Decommissioned Shaker Heights police cruiser begins new life in East Cleveland“Criminality doesn’t stop at city borders,” said Chief Hudson.

Read more »

Shawn Johnson East Not Impressed With Husband Andrew East's Billboard Birthday GiftOlympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East expressed her disappointment after her husband, Andrew East, surprised her with a billboard featuring her bikini picture for her birthday. Johnson East felt the billboard was embarrassing and not a thoughtful gesture.

Read more »