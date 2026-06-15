Man in police custody after standoff in Orrville

The Orrville Police Department is responding to an incident Sunday morning.

ORRVILLE, Ohio - A man is in police custody after a standoff with the Orrville Police Department and Special Response Team following a domestic dispute Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Market Street for Robert Boney, who was reportedly armed with a gun and threatening to take his own life. Police said Boney allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her three children before threatening to take his own life. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they secured the area and established a perimeter around the home.

Residents and motorists were asked to avoid the area while officers conducted their investigation and ensured public safety. The Orrville-Wooster Special Response Team and the Orrville Police Department Drone Team were called to assist. Boney surrendered after three hours and was taken into custody by the Special Response Team at 1:03 p.m.No injuries were reported by law enforcement officials, the victims or community members. Copyright 2026 WOIO. All rights reserved.





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