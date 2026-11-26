A man in his late 20s was fatally shot during a brawl on the sidelines of a rivalry high school football game between Chelsea and East Boston High Schools, prompting police investigation and widespread condemnation from local officials.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed when a fight broke out on the sidelines at the end of a rivalry high school football game outside of Boston Wednesday night.

The deadly skirmish erupted at Chelsea High School just before 8 p.m. as the visiting East Boston High School celebrated its Thanksgiving Eve victory over Chelsea. Two people appeared to be wrestling on the ground on the turf between the football field and sidelines before the shooting, according to video obtainedPolice investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Chelsea High School outside of Boston, Mass. , on Nov. 25, 2026.

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“Bro, people are fighting over here now. Look at this,” an unidentified man said as he recorded the brawl.