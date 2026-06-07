Man in his 40s shot during drive-by in Parkland; deputies search for suspect

A man in his 40s was hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting in Parkland on Sunday night, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports.Deputies were d

A man in his 40s was hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting in Parkland on Sunday night, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Park Avenue South and a male victim lying on the sidewalk.

A witness reported the shots came from a vehicle that sped off after the man was struck. Deputies conducted an area check and interviewed witnesses, but no suspects or involved vehicle had been located as of the latest update. Baby wipes sold nationwide at popular retailer recalled for infectious contamination Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination.

A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced. An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Snohomish and claimed the life of one person, fire officials said. Snohomish Regional Fire units were dispatched afterResidents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible vehicular homicide after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning left a teenager dead. The cr





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