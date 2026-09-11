Man charged after woman found dead on MSC Seascape cruise ship in Galveston

A man is in federal custody after a woman was found dead on the MSC Seascape cruise ship that returned to Galveston, Texas, on Monday. An autopsy is expected Tuesday as authorities investigate the death.

A man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship, which returned to Galveston, Texas, on Monday.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office told ABC News that Jason Watford was booked into the Galveston County Jail on a federal hold. Jail records seen by CBS19 show Watford was previously arrested in September 2024 for assaulting a family member and was sentenced to 15 months of probation in November 2024. The victim is a woman, according to the Galveston County medical examiner.

Also read FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Return to Galveston

The medical examiner said no identifiable information is being released and that an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday. Watford's relation to the woman is unclear, and it is also unclear when the death happened. Wild footage filmed by passengers showed the man, identified as Jason Leon Watford, being led down a ramp once the ship returned to Galveston on Monday.

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Man Arrested and Taken Into Custody

Watford was wearing a black shirt and joggers, was handcuffed, and had two law enforcement officers walking behind him, according to the video. Monday morning, FBI Houston responded to a suspected homicide on the MSC Seascape, which docked in Galveston. An FBI maritime liaison agent from the Texas City Resident Agency confirmed they are coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and the cruise line.

The FBI investigates deaths or violent crimes at sea as well as incidents on cruise ships leaving American ports. The MSC Seascape, a Maltese flagged vessel, left Galveston at 4 p.m. Sunday for a seven day Caribbean cruise before suddenly changing course at around 11 p.m. Passengers woke up back in the Texas city. One traveler, known only as Jonah, told Fox26 he was confused when he woke at around 8 a.m. Monday to see the ship back at Galveston.

He recalled how the captain made a conscious effort not to create panic. They were saying it was like a medical emergency and we needed to go back to the port, Jonah said. They pretty much told us to remain calm and just stay and enjoy the ship. That was pretty much it.

Passenger Accounts of the Incident

We were just waiting to hear more information. Jonah also told ABC13 he saw medical staff on board with gloves on. I kind of look out of my room, and I seen there were medical staff on board, you know, with gloves on and everything, he said. I was not you know too worried because it does not directly affect me.

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I was just worried for the people that were involved. In a statement, MSC Cruises said: On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary.

MSC Cruises Statement and Ship Itinerary

As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide more details. Our thoughts are with the guest's family and friends at this difficult time. The ship left Galveston after the man was arrested and is heading to Costa Maya, Mexico. The 19 deck ship, which has a capacity of up to 5,877 passengers, will then head to Roatan Island, Honduras, before docking in Cozumel, Mexico, later this week.