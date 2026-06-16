Man in custody following pursuit and Loop 202 crash: Mesa PD

Mesa Police say a man is in custody and taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles along a portion of Loop 202.

Pursuit ends in multi-car crash in Phoenix Mesa Police say a man has been taken into custody after a pursuit that began in the East Valley city ended with a multi-vehicle crash along Loop 202 in Phoenix .

The crash happened near 24th Street and Loop 202 in Phoenix. Mesa Police say a man has been taken into custody following a pursuit that began in the East Valley on June 15. Per a statement, the incident began around 2:00 p.m., when police received reports of a man who was slumped over a car's steering wheel near Dobson Road and US 60.

Investigators said while the car left the area before officers arrived, it was found a short time later near Dobson Road and University Drive.

"When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and continued driving, at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner. A vehicle pursuit was initiated," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement. The pursuit, according to police, continued onto Loop 202, where "a multi-vehicle collision occurred involving the suspect vehicle, a police vehicle, and several uninvolved motorists near 24th Street in Phoenix.

""One officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries," police officials wrote.

"Luckily, no uninvolved motorists sustained major injuries. "Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, traffic on westbound Loop 202 is being diverted off the freeway at 24th Street.





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