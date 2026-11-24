A police chase on the Glenn Highway that started in Palmer ended in Anchorage near the Costco off Debarr Road.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A police chase on the Glenn Highway that started in Palmer ended in Anchorage near the Costco off Debarr Road. Anchorage police said that around 1:13 p.m., Palmer Police told APD they were pursuing an RV traveling inbound on the Glenn Highway.

Palmer Police suspected the driver was potentially intoxicated. Alaska State Troopers took over the pursuit and continued to follow the RV into Anchorage. They executed a stop, then blocked the vehicle at Klevin and Debarr Road. As APD Officers arrived on scene, they were advised of possible shots fired from the RV.

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According to the press release, police encountered a man who did not initially cooperate with commands and started to barricade himself inside the vehicle. APD’s Special Weapons and Tactical Unit and negotiators were also called to the scene to assist. The suspect eventually surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. APD has not named the suspect.

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