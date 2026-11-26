An Oregon man ignored police warnings about king tides and was swept into the surf with his dog at Cannon Beach, surviving only due to luck despite the severe danger.

The Cannon Beach Police Department in Oregon reported a frightening incident where an unidentified man ignored explicit safety warnings about dangerous seasonal tides and was subsequently swept into the ocean by a massive wave. The event occurred on a Tuesday morning at the popular coastal destination, highlighting the severe risks associated with ignoring public safety directives during extreme weather conditions.

The Warning Was Issued Before The Incident

The sequence of events began just before 9:00 am Pacific Time when the man drove his vehicle onto the sand at Cannon Beach to observe the swollen ocean up close. Officers from the Cannon Beach Police Department immediately spotted the vehicle and approached the driver. They issued a ticket and explicitly warned him about the hazards of staying near the shoreline during the seasonal king tides, which are known to produce powerful and unpredictable waves. The man was ordered to leave the immediate area, but authorities later learned he remained in the vicinity.

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The Wave Struck Seconds After The Warning

Less than two hours later, at approximately 10:30 am, the Cannon Beach Police Department and the Cannon Beach Fire Department received an emergency call regarding a person in the water. Responder units arrived on the scene to find that the same individual they had warned earlier had been caught by a huge wave. The incident was captured on video by police, which showed the man standing on a set of cement steps while his leashed dog walked on the adjacent sand. Without warning, a massive surge of water appeared, sweeping the dog away and dragging the man off his feet.

Both Survived Despite The Reckless Behavior

Although the video footage shows the dog vanishing from the camera's view entirely, both the man and the animal miraculously survived the encounter. The rising surge of water knocked the man off the Second Street beach access stairs, a location that is not designed for safe tide watching. The incident demonstrates how quickly conditions can change on the Oregon coast, turning a seemingly calm beach visit into a life-threatening situation in a matter of seconds. The man escaped without injury, but the close call served as a stark reminder of the ocean's power.

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Authorities Emphasize Strict Safety Protocols

In the aftermath of the incident, the Cannon Beach Police Department took to Facebook to reiterate the importance of adhering to safety guidelines. The department posted a clear message urging all beachgoers to stay off the beach and observe the ocean only from safe, elevated locations. They explicitly stated that beach access stairs are not necessarily safe places to watch the tides and warned visitors to never turn their backs on the ocean. The department also advised keeping pets away from the surf and staying away from driftwood, noting that even large logs can be moved by incoming waves.

The Location Holds Cultural Significance

Cannon Beach is situated on the Oregon coast and is widely recognized as one of the most picturesque beaches in the United States. The area is famous for the giant Haystack Rock, which sits just offshore and adds to the dramatic beauty of the coastline. This natural landmark was also the filming location for the beloved 1985 children's movie The Goonies, drawing tourists from around the world. However, the beauty of the location masks the dangers of the ocean, particularly during king tides, which can cause catastrophic waves that sweep people and pets into the sea.

Next Steps For Public Safety Awareness

The Daily Mail contacted the Cannon Beach Fire Department for further comment regarding the specific protocols for managing such incidents. The department warned that the incident caught on camera could easily have resulted in the man and his dog drowning. The video serves as a critical educational tool for future visitors, illustrating the consequences of ignoring public safety personnel. Residents and tourists are encouraged to heed all warnings and maintain a safe distance from the water's edge to avoid similar dangerous encounters.