One man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an altercation at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

One man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an altercation at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened near Fredericksburg Road and Magic Drive, where officers closed off an apartment parking lot as they investigated.

A police sergeant at the scene described the case as confusing, saying investigators know an argument broke out between two men but are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators believe the argument may have turned physical before the victim was shot. One possible theory is that the victim accidentally shot himself during the fight, based on where he was struck, but police said it is too early to determine what happened.

Also read Police arrest murder suspect in fatal stabbing on Indianapolis’ northwest side

A witness told KSAT the argument may have involved a former girlfriend. The witness said he saw one of the men holding a gun but could not confirm who fired the shot. One man was taken into custody. Police have not said whether he will face charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing. Read also: No injuries after mobile home fire in Von Ormy, BCSO says