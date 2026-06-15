Man hospitalized after late night shooting on South Side; police search for gunman

SAN ANTONIO — Police are responding to a reported shooting on the city’s South Side.Authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. to South Flores Street and East Mayfi

Authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. to South Flores Street and East Mayfield Boulevard. Police say a man in his 30s was shot once in the sternum.

He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Woman arrested, THC Vapes, nearly $500,000 in cash, and firearms seized in narcotics bust Bexar County deputies raided a Hyatt Resort Drive home after a tip, arresting Danielle Gill and seizing 12.7 lbs of marijuana, THC wax and vapes, an AR-15, a Glock, and $492K cash. Sheriff cites vape-linked violence.

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down Southwest Loop 410 near Military Dr. in San Antonio. Two vehicles collided around 5:30 a.m., burst into flames, and all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Rey Feo court couple Carlos and Jenn Mugica killed Friday in I-10 crash near Flatonia Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia.

Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving. SAN ANTONIO — Police are responding to a reported shooting on the city’s South Side. Authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. to South Flores Street and East Mayfi





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