Man hospitalized after argument leads to shooting in West Houston, resident not charged

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after an argument at a west Houston apartment complex ended in a shooting, police said.

A man was hospitalized in stable condition early Sunday morning after being shot during an argument at a west Houston apartment complex. Investigators say the resident shot the victim once in the abdomen after the victim aggressively approached and shoved him at his apartment door.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the resident at this time, and the cause of the initial argument remains unknown. A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after an argument at a west Houston apartment complex ended in a shooting, police said.

Houston police officers responded to a shooting call at The Landing at Westchase Apartments, located at 9797 Meadowglen Lane, at 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the left side of his abdomen. According to investigators, there was an argument between the victim and a man who lived at the complex. During the argument, the resident retreated toward his apartment patio, but the victim aggressively approached him again.

Police said the victim then shoved the resident as he stood at his apartment door, prompting the resident to draw a firearm and shoot the victim once. Police say a suspect fired shots while arguing with the two victims at the party. Authorities said the two men appeared to be acquaintances but did not know each other well. The victim may have been visiting someone else at the apartment complex.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to accept charges against the shooter at this time, pending further investigation into the incident.





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