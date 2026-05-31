Man hides £100k debt from partner until wallet lost on Australia trip forces confession

A 35-year-old entrepreneur ran up nearly £100,000 in debt through business expenses and a luxurious lifestyle, keeping it secret from his partner until losing his wallet on holiday forced him to come clean.

When Matt Mace lost his wallet on the first day of a three-week trip to Australia, he knew his dark secret was about to come tumbling out.

The 35-year-old was running the Sydney Marathon at the end of August last year and brought along his partner and daughter, then three, for a holiday in the sun. But when Matt's wallet dropped out of his pocket on a walk just after checking into the hotel, he was suddenly left without access to any money at all.

He couldn't phone his bank for help or use a bank card saved on his mobile phone because he hadn't a single penny to his name. That's because, over the previous two years, he had managed to run up close to £100,000 in debt. Matt, who lives in Kent, had been relying on his one remaining credit card that he hadn't yet maxed out to fund the holiday - now it was gone.

And until this point, he had managed to keep his massive debt pile a secret from his friends, family and even his partner Jane, whose name we have changed. So how did he get into this desperate situation? Matt Mace had managed to run up close to £100,000 in debt in two years. He had been relying on his one remaining credit card that he hadn't yet maxed out to fund the Australia holiday until he lost it.

In 2022, Matt joined a medical start-up as a co-founder, and he and his colleagues raised millions of dollars of investment for that company. But as time went on the future of the business, which develops tools to help manage patients with heart failure, began to look dire as the product they had created wasn't as successful as they had expected. While Matt continued to pay himself a wage from the business, he paid expenses with personal credit cards.

He had been using credit cards responsibly since age 18 to build his credit score, so had large credit limits with lenders. In one instance he went to the US for a business trip and put £3,000 on his personal credit card with the intention of paying it back later when money rolled into the company. I put all of that spending on my credit card and I expected to get the expenses back, he says.

Lenders kept increasing the limits on my credit card and I kept thinking that it would get better. By April 2024, I had around £20,000 of credit card debt. I realised the company probably wasn't going to work and I was never going to get that money back. Matt resigned in September 2024, leaving his co-founders to continue to run the business, and started a new company, Study Connect.

It aims to help medical companies through clinical trials. He secured £75,000 of funding from high-net worth individuals to develop his idea - but it still wasn't enough to pay himself a salary. He drew down any savings to pay for living expenses, but again used his credit card for business trips and holidays. As much as £60,000 of the £96,000 debt he accumulated was for company expenses while the rest funded his comfortable lifestyle.

He dined at Michelin-star restaurants where his friends were chefs, was a member of multiple private clubs in London and went to concerts around once a month. He told himself that the debts were only for a few months, until he landed clients.

Meanwhile, he was keeping the ballooning balances a secret from Jane, 43. Matt and Jane met at the end of 2019 and had a daughter in December 2021 - but they have always kept their money separate. While the family now live in a three-bedroom house in Kent, the house is in Jane's name and she pays the mortgage. Matt pays the mortgage on his former home, a two-bedroom flat where his sister now lives.

The couple divided other bills evenly. Jane had started to suspect something was wrong when piles of official-looking letters began to land on their doormat. I would tell her about the investments I had coming in - not the debt I had racked up, says Matt. I felt a lot of shame.

I didn't know how she was going to react. When he lost his wallet in Australia, he was forced to come clean. I just broke down in tears in the hotel room. I had no money and I needed to tell someone.

I was in floods of tears - I woke up Jane and my daughter, who were sleeping from the jet lag. I told Jane that I can't actually pay for anything while we are here. Jane was astounded, but once she understood the extent of the situation she helped Matt to make a spending plan for the trip. They mainly did free activities and lots of walking around the city.

Matt adds: Jane is an executive so she can be stern when she needs to, and I saw that. She said that I must sort it out and that there is no excuse. It is important to remember that there is no rescuer. You have to figure it out for yourself.

Fortunately, Matt had secured a few clients for his new business so money was coming in, but not at the rate he was spending it. However, the debt crisis forced a drastic change. Matt began to budget rigorously, cut up credit cards, and started paying down the debt systematically. He also sought advice from a financial counsellor and eventually consolidated his debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate.

Now, more than a year after the Australia trip, Matt's debt is down to around £40,000. He is working full-time on his new business and expects to be debt-free within two years. The experience taught him a harsh lesson about financial honesty and the dangers of using credit to fund a lifestyle beyond one's means. He now shares his story to help others avoid a similar trap.

The shame he once felt has turned into a motivation to educate people about debt management and the importance of open communication with loved ones about finances





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