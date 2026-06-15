Man Guilty of Murder and Sexual Abuse of Adopted Baby; Video Shows Psychological Torture

Jamie Varley has been convicted of sexually abusing, neglecting, and murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey. Police released a video of Varley deliberately keeping the baby awake and later assaulting him. The case highlights the dark reality behind a seemingly perfect family on social media.

In a case that has horrified the nation, Jamie Varley, 37, has been found guilty of the sexual abuse , neglect, and murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey, his adoptive son.

The conviction came after police released harrowing video evidence showing Varley deliberately keeping the exhausted infant awake on the eve of his first birthday. The 43-second clip, filmed on June 15, 2023, hours before Preston turned one, shows the baby desperately trying to sleep while Varley plays the soundtrack to Disney's Moana loudly on the television. As Preston's eyes close, Varley shouts Boo, startling the child awake. Preston, dressed only in a diaper, appears visibly distressed.

Varley sent the video to his boyfriend and accomplice, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, who was away on a work trip. Court proceedings at Preston Crown Court revealed that Varley was resentful about being left alone to care for Preston while his partner was away. Text messages showed Varley blaming McGowan-Fazakerley for taking a late flight, using abusive language. Later that evening, Varley took out his frustration on Preston by sexually assaulting him.

The baby died with 40 separate injuries, including signs of repeated sexual abuse and suffocation. Another video, taken later that same night, showed Preston having an apparent seizure, which police determined was the aftermath of the attack. The abuse escalated over the following weeks. In a separate video taken days later, Varley captured Preston accidentally pulling a heavy wooden toybox onto his head.

The toddler can be heard crying, and Varley says oopsie before going to his aid. When Preston was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on June 30, 2023, with bruises on his forehead, Varley played the toybox video to nurses, claiming it explained the injuries.

However, he failed to disclose that the video was taken 12 days earlier and could not have caused the recent bruising. The couple had taken Preston into their care in April 2023, presenting themselves as a perfect family on social media. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows of Lancashire Police described them as Instagram-ready, living a life that was all for show. They wanted a child as a fashion accessory, a designer baby to fit their online persona.

But behind the veneer of respectability, police uncovered hundreds of photographs of Preston, some innocent and others indecent. Varley took pictures of the toddler sleeping with his genitals exposed and of his injured bottom, keeping them as trophies of their abuse. The couple's trial lasted several weeks, during which the jury heard evidence of prolonged cruelty and sexual violence.

On the day of his murder, July 27, 2023, Varley sexually assaulted Preston twice, obstructing his breathing with his hand or by inserting an object into his mouth. McGowan-Fazakerley was also convicted of being complicit in the sexual abuse and death. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter oversight of adoption processes.

Police have praised the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence, which they described as some of the most harrowing they have ever encountered. The tragedy of Preston Davey serves as a grim reminder of the hidden dangers that vulnerable children can face, even in homes that appear loving and stable from the outside





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