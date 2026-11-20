A man told police Thursday that he heard gunfire near his home while sitting on his porch, and then realized he’d been grazed by a bullet.

A man told police Thursday that he heard gunfire near his home while sitting on his porch, and then realized he’d been grazed by a bullet.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Palafox Street, a little over two blocks north of Kings Road on the Westside. The man, who was treated at the scene, said he heard several gunshots in the area, then felt a stinging sensation in his left leg and realized he’d been grazed by a bullet.

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JSO said two ShotSpotter notifications went out around the same time, less than a mile from his home and in the direction the man said he heard the gunfire. Investigators did not find a scene or any shell casings at the sites of the ShotSpotter alerts, but said the same bullet that grazed the man’s leg hit his apartment. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF. ORG , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.