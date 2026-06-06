Man goes viral for thanking Jalen Brunson’s mom in stands of NBA Finals: ‘We love him’

The M in MVP is reserved for only one Mom.

A man went viral after thanking Jalen Brunson ’s mom for creating the Knicks star. Joe Clements happened to be sitting near Sandra Brunson in the stands in San Antonio after Game 1 of the NBA Finals — so he used the moment to express his gratitude.

“Hey, Mrs. Brunson, Thank you so much for having that boy. He is the franchise changer. We love him,”with the caption, “Every Knicks fan—scratch that—every basketball fan should thank this wonderful lady for bringing into the world the greatest Knick ever!!!! .

” Knicks fans took to the comments section to also express their admiration for Sandra — who played volleyball at Temple University, which is how she met her husband, Knicks assistant coach, Rick, who was on the basketball team.

“That woman will be protected and cherished by Knicks fans everywhere,” another wrote. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post Others declared that Sandra, a native of Lakeview, NY, should be treated like royalty around the Big Apple.chief financial officer of Second Round Foundation , a New Jersey nonprofit that “plants seeds to create equity for young people through education, sport, and community,” according to its website.

“She was the general. She held me accountable for everything I did. If I was putting my mind to something I couldn’t quit until it was done. She basically gave me that no-quit mentality,” he told WFAA.

“Thank you for my athletic ability because without you I wouldn’t be able to jump as high as I do,” he added.





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